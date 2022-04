Her name is Donna, she was born in Oklahoma and although she won't tell you her age, she's been in Louisiana since she was 5-years-old. She elevates customer service to an all-time high every time she shows up for work at Walgreens at the corner of Johnston and Duhon Road in Lafayette. Donna is shy, humble and giving. Customers adore her.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO