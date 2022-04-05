ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield celebrates Public Health Awareness

By Alysha Boynton
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Health is also turning its attention to other concerns facing the public like substance use disorders, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, infant mortality and unintended teen pregnancy.

April is Public Health Awareness Month in the city of Springfield. This month, Springfield is celebrating the important work being done locally by our medical professionals and public health experts. The pandemic has naturally been the main focus of most public health work for the past two years.

The Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris said, “Public health work is so broad it encompasses most of our lives so we are pleased to celebrate our colleagues during this month, particularly those who work in hospital settings as well.”

Caulton-Harris says the majority of public health work is centered around the concepts of “prevention, intervention, and treatment.”

rolling out

Springfield Health Commissioner Caulton-Harris is empowering health changes

Helen Caulton-Harris is the Health Commissioner of Springfield, Massachusetts and was appointed Director of Health and Human Services for the City of Springfield by Mayor Michael J. Albano on April 1, 1996. Commissioner Harris manages the health and human service infrastructure and also serves in the Mayor’s cabinet as the Commissioner of Community Services. She has passionately been developing policy for the health and human services needs of underserved populations both local and nationally.
