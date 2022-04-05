Springfield celebrates Public Health Awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Public Health is also turning its attention to other concerns facing the public like substance use disorders, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, infant mortality and unintended teen pregnancy.

April is Public Health Awareness Month in the city of Springfield. This month, Springfield is celebrating the important work being done locally by our medical professionals and public health experts. The pandemic has naturally been the main focus of most public health work for the past two years.

The Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris said, “Public health work is so broad it encompasses most of our lives so we are pleased to celebrate our colleagues during this month, particularly those who work in hospital settings as well.”

Caulton-Harris says the majority of public health work is centered around the concepts of “prevention, intervention, and treatment.”

