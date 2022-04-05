ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ax-1: Why the private mission to the International Space Station is a game changer

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not long since billionaires were competing to get to the "edge of space." Now, the first set of private citizens are getting ready to take a SpaceX shuttle up to the International Space Station (ISS). Unlike the short "joyrides" of Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, this mission will be reaching...

phys.org

Phys.org

US Space Force releases decades of bolide data to NASA for planetary defense studies

An agreement between NASA and the U.S. Space Force recently authorized the public release of decades of data collected by U.S. government sensors on fireball events (large bright meteors also known as bolides) for the benefit of the scientific and planetary defense communities. This action results from collaboration between NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) and the U.S. Space Force to continue furthering our nation's efforts in planetary defense, which include finding, tracking, characterizing, and cataloging near-Earth objects (NEOs). The newly released data is composed of information on the changing brightness of bolides as they pass through Earth's atmosphere, called light curves, that could enhance the planetary defense community's current ability to model the effects of impacts by larger asteroids that could one day pose a threat to Earth.
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
Phys.org

Hubble finds a protoplanet that could upend planet formation models

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an "intense and violent process." This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called "disk instability." The new world under construction is embedded in a protoplanetary disk of...
Shropshire Star

Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station

The blast-off marked the first space crew launch since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday, the first new faces in space since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine. Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev...
Phys.org

Invisible helium atoms provide exquisitely sensitive test of fundamental theory

Physicists at the Australian National University have developed the most sensitive method ever for measuring the potential energy of an atom (within a hundredth of a decillionth of a joule—or 10-35 joule), and used it to validate one of the most tested theories in physics—quantum electrodynamics (QED). The...
Phys.org

Space debris found in rural India likely from 'China rocket'

A large metal ring and sphere that villagers in rural western India said fell from the sky over the weekend could be from a Chinese rocket launched into space last year, officials told local media. The metal ring—reportedly two to three metres (6.5-10 feet) in diameter and weighing over 40...
Space.com

Celebrity chef José Andrés is cooking for private Ax-1 astronauts

The first all-private mission to the International Space Station will feature celebrity cuisine. José Andrés, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen that sends meals to areas beset by natural disasters, will cook for the first crew sent to orbit by Houston-based company Axiom Space. The four members...
Phys.org

Webb Telescope completes first multi-instrument alignment

The sixth stage of aligning NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's mirrors to its scientific instruments so they will create the most accurate and focused images possible has concluded. While the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) continues its cooldown, optics teams have successfully aligned the rest of the observatory's onboard instruments to Webb's mirrors. Previous alignment efforts were so accurate that the team concluded no additional adjustments to the secondary mirror are necessary until the seventh and final stage, which will involve MIRI when it has fully cooled.
