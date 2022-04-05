ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged after attempting to fly with fake ID at Nashville BNA

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIPkg_0ezqcg0a00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing charges after he attempted to go through security checkpoints at the Nashville International Airport with fake identification.

Metro police found Mario Childs, 51, with multiple fake licenses and credit cards at a checkpoint inside Nashville International Airport. According to an affidavit, Childs told the security screeners that he didn’t have an ID and instead showed a credit card with his name on it to try to get through checkpoints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVTIo_0ezqcg0a00
Mario Childs (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Officials say that’s when TSA officers searched Childs and found two driver’s licenses with his picture on both. The driver’s licenses that Childs showed TSA officers had two different names, and officers were able to find two credit cards that matched those two names on Childs.

According to an affidavit, Childs admitted to making the licenses and cards at home. He is charged with criminal simulation and remains in the Metro jail on a $15,000 bond.

