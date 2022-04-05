Director of 'Drive My Car' surprised by Oscar, popularity

While Oscar headlines have focused on waning popularity and the decision to omit eight categories from the live broadcast—a choice that hasn’t been well received by the Academy’s own membership—the most under-the-radar tweak was in the Best Picture race. Beginning this year, the slate of nominees for the Oscars’ crowning award was set at a full 10 films, instead of the previous range of five to 10. (In 2021, for instance, there were eight Best Picture nominees.) The rule change may seem insignificant, but opening up the Best Picture field can bring attention to movies that might’ve otherwise slipped through the cracks. This expansion has already yielded a surprise inclusion this year, though it’s probably not what the Academy anticipated: the first ever Best Picture nominee from Japan.

