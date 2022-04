CLEVELAND, Ohio— Eleven inmates since 2019 walked into the Cuyahoga County Jail and strolled out, despite court orders that should have kept them locked up. Two were accused of murder at the time of their release. Another knew he was wrongfully released, begged jail officers to keep him locked up and, when that didn’t happen, called the judge overseeing his case. One still hasn’t been found.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO