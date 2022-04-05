I had an emotional affair and still think about the person

Send your own letter (or update) to [email protected] or fill out this form. My spouse had an affair. It was the most horrible, traumatic thing that has ever happened to me, and four years later I am still reeling from the pain. I am in therapy and have done a lot of work, but I cannot get over the deep desire to contact this other person. I know my spouse is at fault (the current status of our relationship is an entirely different letter for a very different day) and I blame my spouse completely for what happened. And yet, I want to tell this other person how much they hurt me. I cannot quite get at why, knowing that no response would change what happened to me. I will admit I would like to learn that terrible things are going on in their life and can therefore assume karma is on my side, but I have also accepted that this is not likely going to happen. An apology would not mean anything, not really. I am not a confrontational person. Should I reach out?

