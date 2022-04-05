Thousands pour into Lawrence streets to celebrate Kansas win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of people poured into the streets of Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas, to celebrate the Jayhawks’ come-from-behind win over North Carolina to take the men’s NCAA basketball championship.

Lawrence’s main downtown strip, Massachusetts Street, was crammed sidewalk to sidewalk Monday night as fans watched the game on an enormous flat-screen TV suspended high over the street from a construction lift.

The Jays’ 72-69 win — after trailing by 15 at halftime — brought even more fans to the bar-lined street to celebrate the team’s first championship since 2008.

“It has been a roller coaster of emotions,” freshman Kansas student Hannah Hartnett, of Chicago, told the Lawrence Journal-World as she watched the game on the screen above the street. “I feel like we are definitely a second-half team, so I knew I had to keep my hopes up.”

Lawrence police estimated in a tweet that 70,000 fans turned out to celebrate in the streets, with preliminary reports showing only three arrests, a citation and no serious injuries.