Sports Reports: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (AUDIO)

(Editor's note: This is the fifth installment in a series on intercollegiate athletics.) Texas has 53 colleges and universities competing in three National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) divisions. These institutions belong to 11 different conferences comprising many out-of-state members from coast to coast and one international member. While such extended membership may be necessary and appropriate at the Division I FBS level (the "bigs"), different thought processes might apply to the organization of FCS, Division II and Division III...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO