WATCH: Charlotte County deputies save man from burning vehicle

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Two Charlotte County deputies and a good Samaritan rushed to help a man who was trapped in a burning car near the Riverwood community in Port Charlotte early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing a man screaming for help from inside a car after a fiery crash near the community, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Callers described flames as high as five feet.

WATCH BELOW:

DFC Garret Parrish and DFC Vasquez arrived on scene where they found the man trapped in the car with his seatbelt caught around his neck and upper body, deputies said.

“I’m on fire. that was the first thing I heard when I opened my squad car door, I’m on fire,” Parrish recalls.

All he could think about: “guy in car, lots of fire, deal with it.”

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The deputies described the heat as ‘unbearable’ and said it was difficult to get close to the burning car for long periods of time.

“People don’t realize the seconds, beyond seconds. one one thousand, two one thousand, three one thousand, that’s forever,” Parrish said. “It’s just one of those things where we couldn’t get him out fast enough.”

The two deputies can be seen in the video extinguishing the flames and using a pocketknife to free the man with the help of the good Samaritan.

Though people watching the video are calling the team heroes, Parrish said it’s just his job.

“You don’t take this job if you have problems putting yourself in harm’s way for somebody else. You just don’t,” he said. “In that case, I don’t know that guy, I know nothing about him, don’t care, he was in trouble.”

“You truly never know what the night will hold,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The man was taken to a nearby trauma unit where he is still in critical condition but expected to survive, deputies said.

FHP is expected to investigate the incident.