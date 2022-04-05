ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence store stays open late to sell KU championship gear

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Lawrence stayed open late Monday to sell NCAA title gear following KU’s win over UNC.

Once the win was official, the Lawrence store decided to extend its hours so fans could get the gear they wanted.

The store was well stocked with hoodies and t-shirts to celebrate the NCAA champions.

The Jayhawks beat the Tar Heels in Monday night’s game 72-69 and pulled off the largest comeback in NCAA championship game history .

Royals agree with All-Star Merrifield on deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
