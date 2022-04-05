Lawrence store stays open late to sell KU championship gear

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Lawrence stayed open late Monday to sell NCAA title gear following KU’s win over UNC.

Once the win was official, the Lawrence store decided to extend its hours so fans could get the gear they wanted.

The store was well stocked with hoodies and t-shirts to celebrate the NCAA champions.

The Jayhawks beat the Tar Heels in Monday night’s game 72-69 and pulled off the largest comeback in NCAA championship game history .

