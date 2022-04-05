ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica man charged for cashing multiple stimulus checks

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been arrested for Grand Larceny after allegedly cashing a fraudulent stimulus check in the month of March. In February of 2022, 37-year-old Nicholas Smith of Utica...

Crime & Safety
