Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.

