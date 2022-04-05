Jury selection moves slow in Tulsa murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A jury is in their first full day deliberations in the re-trial of murder suspect Dayonte Resiles. The 27-year-old is accused of killing Jill Halliburton Su in 2014. Su, a wife, mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home. Resiles has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say he broke into her home in a burglary attempt and killed her when he was discovered. They maintain DNA put Resiles in the home and it proves he was the killer. Family and friends believe he is innocent. On Wednesday, they gathered at the courthouse, praying at times. “It just makes me feel like you know, we have a village here to support one and other within this whole process,” said Resiles sister Amelida. A judge declared a mistrial in Resiles’ first murder trial at the end of last year after the jury delivered a manslaughter verdict but then a juror said she didn’t agree with it. Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. It took nearly a week to take him back into custody. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO