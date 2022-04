Anita Baker’s Las Vegas residency has officially locked down some more dates on the calendar. The Queen of R&B Soul headed to her Twitter to announce three new dates that have been added to her highly-anticipated residency at The Venetian for May 20, May 21 and May 25. Tickets will go on sale on the Ticketmaster website starting on Friday (Mar. 18) at 10 a.m. PT.

