What causes upward lightning strikes?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lightning strike is believed to have started a fire at Moraine State Park in Butler County. Flames damaged the park’s bike rental shop and a restroom. The park says most of the bikes only have water damage. They hope to clean the bikes up and be able to make them available for rent next month.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO