ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What causes upward lightning strikes?

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpward lightning strikes are not exactly uncommon, but it is...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Weather Works: Can lightning strike twice in the same place?

MACON, Ga. — Lightning is nothing new to us in Central Georgia. On average, Macon has thunderstorms 53 days out of the year. In general though, lightning strikes 44 times every second!. There's a well-known myth that lightning can only strike once in a certain place, but that is...
MACON, GA
Yana Bostongirl

The Deadliest Lightning-Strike in Aviation History

On Christmas Eve, 1971 LANSA flight 508 was en route to Pucallpa from Lima in Peru when it ran into a thunderstorm. Shortly after, there was a lightning strike to the plane's right wing leading to its crash. All except one out of the 91 passengers and crew on board were killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy