ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Invitation For Demolition and Site Clearance for 181 Irwin Ave

muskegon-mi.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCITY OF MUSKEGON, INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT. The City of Muskegon, Michigan will receive sealed bids until...

www.muskegon-mi.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - INTERIOR PAINT & REPAIRS-SCATTERED SITES

INVITATION TO BID INTERIOR PAINT AND REPAIRS AT SCATTERED SITES - PHASE II PROJECT #: 220402 The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston will receive sealed bids on a General Contract for Interior Paint and Repairs at Scattered Sites - Phase II until 2:00pm local time, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Your bid document must be submitted to The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, ATTN: Priscilla M. Waring, Procurement & Contracts Manager, 550 Meeting Street Room 102, Charleston, SC 29403. Bids will be publicly opened. Bid documents are available for public viewing after 2:30pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Housing Authority's Maintenance Facility located at 545 Meeting Street, Charleston SC. Bid documents are available for download at www.aeplanroom.com. Project related questions may be directed to the CHA Project Manager, Ms. Marymims Goldman via email mmg@chacity.org. A voluntary pre-bid conference will take place at the Housing Authority Maintenance Office, located at 545 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:00pm. Any / all questions / requests for interpretation following the pre-bid conference shall be submitted in writing to the Project Manager, and to be given consideration shall be received by 12:00pm on Friday, April 1, 2022. Any / all such interpretations and any supplemental instructions will be in the form of a written Addenda to the Specifications that, if issued, will be released on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 by 4:30pm. This contract is federally assisted; and will obligate the awardee not to discriminate in employment practices as mandated by the Davis-Bacon Act and Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Minority and women owned business are encouraged to respond. CHA reserves the rights to retain all bid packages submitted and use any idea in a bid package regardless of whether the bid package is selected. The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston reserves the right to wave irregularities, to reject any/and all bids and re-advertise this project in accordance with any state, local and federal regulations. Arthur S. Milligan, Jr., President & CEO AD# 1991331.
CHARLESTON, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin officials to review plans for housing project

Plans for a four-story, 50-unit senior living apartment building next to the Norwin Public Library will be publicly unveiled next week. The Westmoreland County Housing Authority is scheduled to present plans for Grand View Senior Residences to the Irwin Planning Commission at 6 p.m. March 30. The panel offers recommendations to borough council, which could consider approving plans for the site off Laurel Avenue in April, said Rick Burdelski, council president.
IRWIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Muskegon, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Uban Construction#Inspections Department#The City Clerk
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
LANSING, MI
WFMY NEWS2

Demolition to start in downtown Greensboro soon

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready for some demolition in downtown Greensboro. Preparations are underway on North Eugene Street. That's where the City of Greensboro will be tearing down a building right next to the parking garage. The city expects the project to take 90 days to complete. Soon a...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy