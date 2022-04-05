Invitation For Demolition and Site Clearance for 181 Irwin Ave

INVITATION TO BID INTERIOR PAINT AND REPAIRS AT SCATTERED SITES - PHASE II PROJECT #: 220402 The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston will receive sealed bids on a General Contract for Interior Paint and Repairs at Scattered Sites - Phase II until 2:00pm local time, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Your bid document must be submitted to The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, ATTN: Priscilla M. Waring, Procurement & Contracts Manager, 550 Meeting Street Room 102, Charleston, SC 29403. Bids will be publicly opened. Bid documents are available for public viewing after 2:30pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Housing Authority's Maintenance Facility located at 545 Meeting Street, Charleston SC. Bid documents are available for download at www.aeplanroom.com. Project related questions may be directed to the CHA Project Manager, Ms. Marymims Goldman via email mmg@chacity.org. A voluntary pre-bid conference will take place at the Housing Authority Maintenance Office, located at 545 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:00pm. Any / all questions / requests for interpretation following the pre-bid conference shall be submitted in writing to the Project Manager, and to be given consideration shall be received by 12:00pm on Friday, April 1, 2022. Any / all such interpretations and any supplemental instructions will be in the form of a written Addenda to the Specifications that, if issued, will be released on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 by 4:30pm. This contract is federally assisted; and will obligate the awardee not to discriminate in employment practices as mandated by the Davis-Bacon Act and Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Minority and women owned business are encouraged to respond. CHA reserves the rights to retain all bid packages submitted and use any idea in a bid package regardless of whether the bid package is selected. The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston reserves the right to wave irregularities, to reject any/and all bids and re-advertise this project in accordance with any state, local and federal regulations. Arthur S. Milligan, Jr., President & CEO AD# 1991331.

