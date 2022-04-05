ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

UVCC names Students of the Quarter

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center has named Miah Monnin, junior student in Cosmetology from Russia High School, Paige Keener, senior in Teacher Academy from Anna High School, and Noah Baker, senior in...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Names Wagner, Marple Students of Month for January

Bridgeport High School has named Gyllian Wagner and Grady Marple as its students of the month for January. Gyllian Wagner is the daughter of Patrick and Michele Wagner of Bridgeport. Gyllian has managed numerous Dual Credit College Courses throughout her four years at Bridgeport High School, while maintaining a 4.0...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Huron Daily Tribune

Owendale-Gagetown School names students of the month for March

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for March is being a “Critical, Creative Thinker." A student who is a critical, creative thinker identifies problems, collects information, and organizes, compares and contrasts data. The student also forms opinions, develops strategies to solve problems, and evaluates their conclusion. The following students have been chosen: Silas Finley, kindergarten (elementary level), son of Keri Dishman; Aubrey Hellebuyck, eighth grade (junior high level), daughter of Anthony and Ashely Hellebuyck; Karsyn Gruehn, tenth grade (high school level), daughter of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn; and Haden Gruehn, twelfth grade (senior student), son of Nathan and Kamryn Gruehn.
EDUCATION
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Names Wilfong, Sabbagh Students of Month for December

Bridgeport High School has named Kailey Wilfong and Omar Sabbagh as its students of the month for December. Through the NHS, Spanish Honorary, and Spanish Club, she participates in various service activities that aid her local community and communities abroad. In the theatre, she has played the roles of the Young Kangaroo in Seussical and Kelsi Nielsen in High School Musical.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTVQ

Two LCA students named National Coca-Cola Scholars

Lexington, Kentucky (March 15, 2022) – Tia Alchureiqi and Milo Golding, students at Lexington Christian Academy, have been named among the 150 winners of the Class of 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Each winner will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship and join a family of 6,600+ alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Anna, OH
Education
City
Piqua, OH
City
Anna, OH
City
Fairlawn, OH
Piqua, OH
Education
NOLA.com

Finalists named in state Student of the Year competition

Fontainebleau High senior Elise Strain and Monteleone Junior High eighth grader Ava Guillory, both St. Tammany Parish School System students, have been selected as finalists in the state’s 2022 Students of the Year competition. “We are tremendously honored to have these students representing St. Tammany at the Student of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Killeen Daily Herald

Harker Heights student named as finalist in exclusive scholarship

Harker Heights High School senior Grace Koh is a National Merit Scholar Finalist and a whole lot more. As a finalist in one of the most exclusive scholarship programs in the nation, the soon-to-graduate Harker Heights student is among the very best academic students in the country. About 1.5 million...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WHIO Dayton

Former site of Urbana University campus purchased

URBANA — The former site of Urbana’s University’s campus has been purchased by a group, including former Ohio State great and Wayne High School graduate Braxton Miller. The 170-year-old campus is being acquired by the Pro Development Institute, according to the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. The location will be transformed into a multi-sport professional athlete development institution.
URBANA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy