Reports: Christina Haack secretly marries Joshua Hall

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
April 5 (UPI) -- Christina Haack is a married woman.

E! News reported Tuesday that Haack, 38, quietly married Joshua Hall at a private ceremony.

Page Six confirmed Haack and Hall have married after a year of dating.

TMZ said the couple wed in California sometime in the past six months. The pair are legally married but plan to host an intimate ceremony with friends and family in the future.

Haack has updated her real estate license to reflect her name change to Christina Hall. She also changed her Instagram profile to include her married name.

Haack was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and to British television personality Ant Anstead. She has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with El Moussa, and a son, Hudson, with Anstead.

Haack and Hall got engaged in Mexico in September, while Anstead is now dating actress Renée Zellweger.

Haack encouraged her followers to "never give up" on love in an Instagram post last week.

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," she captioned a photo of herself and Hall kissing.

Haack and El Moussa came to fame on the real estate and home renovation series Flip or Flop, which ended in March after 10 seasons on HGTV.

Dianne Thomas
4d ago

WOW not taking the time to spend more time with her children. Too bad it's not about them but about her😢

4d ago

Didn’t she just get remarried than divorced?!? Now remarried again ? Why get marry ?

Mary McBride
4d ago

she gets married like someone who's buying fruit that's in season.Not a fan of hers anymore

