Dayton, OH

Dayton NAACP pushes citizens to exercise right to vote

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday, during which speakers repeatedly encouraged citizens to use their right to vote.

During the conference, Dr. Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton NAACP and Tom Roberts, state president for the Ohio Conference of the NAACP encouraged people to go out and vote, saying there are no off years.

“If you don’t vote, the laws that are on the books become your own worst enemy,” Foward said. “It becomes your fault that you did not exercise your own right to vote. Don’t worry about what happened in the last election or the election before that. Continue to vote!”

The NAACP also said that it wants to make sure that everyone can make it to the polls this year. anyone in need of a ride can call the NAACP at 937-222-2172 and they will make sure you can exercise your right to vote.

For those who are not sure where their closest polling site is, the NAACP said to check the county’s Board of Elections website. This is especially important, The NAACP said, as polling sites can change.

Dr. Foward reminded listeners that the NAACP does not endorse any candidates, but is instead issues-driven. In order to educate voters on how candidates address these issues, the NAACP will be holding a Candidates Forum for the municipal court races.

This event will be held via Zoom meeting at 12 pm on Saturday, April 9, Foward said, and will feature candidates from both political parties.

Comments / 6

Jon Gotti
4d ago

they want to rezone the voting to allow all the undocumented UNVETTED illegals the democrats are letting into our communities

Reply
3
Jon Gotti
4d ago

after the BLATANT 2020 ELECTION THEFT you really think these communists care about your right to vote!?

Reply
3
