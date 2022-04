This indie bookstore is back — and busy with a full schedule. Tidepool Bookshop, 372 Chandler St., Worcester, has boosted activity, after a long COVID era of reduced operations, by holding an open house and a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting on Saturday, April 23. Owners Jo and Huck Truesdell, Worcester area natives, have slated speakers and activities throughout the month.

