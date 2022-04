90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood had a short tenure in their TLC career. Making their debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Caleb traveled to Turkey to meet Alina for the first time after initially connecting with the Russian native on social media more than 13 years ago. After struggling to transition their relationship from platonic to romantic, the pair returned to their native countries without the commitment Alina wanted. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple’s last appearance happened during the February 6th episode and the pair have since disappeared from the series. Keep scrolling to find out why Alina and Caleb are not on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO