Prince, 11, Supports Striking Teachers in Unearthed 1970 News Clip

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Nearly a decade before he would rise to global stardom, Prince was already a seasoned interview subject. In an unearthed clip from Minneapolis TV station WCCO, a then-11-year-old Prince Rogers Nelson hops on camera to support teachers during a strike.

According to CNN , staffers at the station were going through their archives in search of clips from a local teacher strike in April 1970 to illustrate a piece about a recent teacher walk-out when they spotted what looked like a familiar face on the tape. The interviewer asks the young man whether the majority of the kids at the protest were supporting their teachers.

“Yup,” said the unidentified confident youngster — dressed in a blue jacket and dark wool hat — they interviewed with a mischievous grin that is instantly recognizable to any Prince fan. “I think they should get a better education too cause, um, and I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

CNN reported that the staff felt pretty certain the unidentified-on-screen youngster was Prince, but the reporter never asked him to say his name in the clip. To solve the mystery they reached out to the singer’s old friend and schoolmate, Terrance Jackson, who first met Prince in kindergarten and played with the Purple One in his first band, Grand Central.

The network reported that when anchor Jeff Wagner shared the footage with Jackson, he “laughed in glee,” and when he heard Prince speak he was “speechless and teary.” “Wow, that was him,” Jackson said after after a pause before confirming that it was, indeed, Prince Rogers Nelson. “I’m totally blown away.” Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Watch a video describing how the station uncovered the story behind the video here .

CBS Minnesota

Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike

Originally published April 3. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deep in the WCCO film archives are hundreds, if not thousands of opportunities to travel back in time. And on one reel a treasure lay hidden, untouched, for 52 years. The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy learned 13 minutes of video had been restored from film in 1970, he decided to give it a look. “I grew up in Minneapolis, so all I cared about was...
thesource.com

[WATCH] New Video Of 11-Year-old Prince on the News in Minneapolis

A local news station in Minneapolis revealed archival footage of 11-year-old Prince Rogers Nelson speaking out in favor of a teacher strike in 1970. “I think they should get some more money, ’cause they be working extra hours for us, and all that stuff,” the future superstar tells a reporter, smiling, while surrounded by friends in the April 1970 clip aired by WCCO.
