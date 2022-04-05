ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No complete bodycam footage of deadly Chicago police shooting in Ford City, COPA says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8Qz0_0ezqUGkc00

Body camera footage of a fatal Chicago police shooting over the weekend in Ford City was not fully captured because SWAT team members do not wear body cameras, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Monday.

Chicago police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4200-block of West Ford City Drive after initial reports a man shot and injured one person at an apartment complex near the Ford City Mall, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman had been shot in the neck inside a residence on the block, police said. Officers spoke with a male suspect, who then shot at police, according to COPA.

Members of the Chicago Police Department SWAT team were notified and engaged the suspect.

SEE MORE: Southwest Side shooting leaves 2 critical; gunman killed by police after firing at officers: CPD

After a series of conversations, the suspect threatened members of the department's SWAT team with a firearm, COPA said. A SWAT officer then fired his weapon, fatally striking the suspect.

COPA investigators responded to the scene and began reviewing body camera footage of the incident.

The initial interaction between the suspect and police was captured, but, because SWAT team members do not have bodycams, the fatal shooting was only partially captured by a Chicago police officer's bodycam that was in the vicinity.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Calumet City woman killed in Oak Forest police shooting was in midst of mental health crisis: family

And a 78-year-old man was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, which police said came from the gunman. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said if there was a relationship among the two victims and the alleged shooter.

One weapon was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org .

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Chicago

Man attacked by pitbull then robbed in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for two men who pulled off a bizarre robbery Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The men apparently used a dog as a weapon. Around 4:30 a.m. victim was trying to get into his car, which was parked along E. 67th Street near South Jeffery, when the pitbull and its owners came up to him. The owner unleashed the dog onto him so they could rob him. The 30-year-old's black Nissan sedan was still parked there hours later, but the robbers took his wallet, keys, and money, and the dog bit his left arm and both...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Calumet City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Police Shooting#Copa#Cpd
fox40jackson.com

Lightfoot appointee beaten, robbed outside his Chicago home: ‘I’m in the ICU’

The director of the Chicago Film Office is recovering after being beaten by three men trespassing inside his parked vehicle outside his home. “This [morning] I was attacked, beaten, and my car stolen by three kids,” Kwame Amoaku reportedly said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU. I’m going to be ok.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Families gather for vigil for four people killed when SUV hit train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill (CBS) – It was an emotional scene in the south suburbs Friday night, as families gathered for a vigil for four lives lost in a tragic crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a train.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the ground was still badly charred at the site where Jada Moore, 38; her son Xavier, 23; driver Jeremiah Robinson, 37; and Tieasha Rush, 28, <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/south-suburban-mayors-think-lack-of-cameras-on-i-57-are-partially-to-blame-for-expressway-shootings/" target="_blank">lost their lives this week</a>.Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were all in a Dodge Durango when Harvey police said Robinson drove through a railroad stop arm that was down at 155th and...
HARVEY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy