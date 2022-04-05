ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Deputies issue gun safety warning after reports of gun at Beaver High

By JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV
KSLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER, Utah — Beaver County authorities have issued a warning about gun safety after they received reports of a student with a gun outside Beaver High School on Monday. Deputies with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Merced Sun-Star

Teen with loaded gun arrested after report of a fight at Merced apartments, police say

A teenager was arrested when he was found with a loaded firearm after a report of a fight at a Merced apartment complex, according to authorities. Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the Grove Apartments at 340 South Parsons Ave. for a fight involving a firearm, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the altercation ended before officers arrived.
MERCED, CA
KSLTV

Fake gun prompts lockdown, police response at Beaver High School

BEAVER, Utah – A fake gun — that police said looked very real — caused a lockdown and law enforcement officers to rush to Beaver High School on Monday. The incident started when someone called the sheriff’s office to report seeing a gun — later determined to be a plastic toy gun — in the school parking lot at lunchtime.
BEAVER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaver County, UT
Beaver County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#School Shootings#Beaver High School
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

Sheriff's deputies arrest three teens found with ghost gun in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three teenagers have been arrested and are facing weapons-related charges after deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they were found with a ghost gun. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's highly active Agriculture, Gang, and Narcotics Enforcement Team (AGNET)...
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLTV

Two killed, one critically injured in southern Utah crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in southwestern Utah. Trooper Mike Alexander with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at milepost 16 on Old Highway 91, near the Gunlock Road turnoff. A Harley...

Comments / 0

Community Policy