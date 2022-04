Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden may be sober, but she’s still getting into all kinds of trouble in the first trailer for “The Flight Attendant” Season 2. HBO Max debuted an action-packed teaser for the upcoming second season on Thursday along with release date and episode schedule details. The eight-episode Season 2 premieres with two new episodes on April 28, followed by a new episode every week until the finale on May 26, all of which will be available exclusively on HBO Max.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO