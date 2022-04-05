ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, MS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The cold temperatures combine with the winds and snow could pose significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Clarke County, MS
City
Quitman, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Hampton, Inland Colleton, Dorchester and Inland Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands, John Day Basin, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to a stage of 19.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 16:10:00 Expires: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Guam WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph possible in heavy showers. Stronger winds in higher terrain. * WHERE...Mariana Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds will be stronger in higher terrain.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 AM EDT, Trained weather spotters and an NWS employee reported an ice jam near Donnelly Island and Donnelly Brook along the Aroostook River causing minor flooding upstream. Gardner Creek Road over Gardener Creek is flooded with water rising. - Areas near Gardner Creek and the Aroostook River upstream of the jam are the most likely places to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Gardner Brook and Aroostook River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Castle Hill and Wade. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Escambia River Near Century. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:05 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then begin to fall, falling below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Dallas; Monroe; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam affecting Wilcox, Monroe and Dallas Counties. For the Alabama River...including Millers Ferry Dam, Claiborne Dam Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Alabama River Near Millers Ferry Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 66.0 feet, farm and pasturelands in the area will flood and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 66.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. It will continue to gradually fall to a stage of 46.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 66.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED TONIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...On Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent on Sunday. * Red Flag Threat Index...5 to 7 on Sunday. * Timing...From 12 PM to 8 PM Sunday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LASTING THROUGH TUESDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY For Sunday we will see wide-spread windy conditions with very low min RH`s, and therefore a Red Flag Warning is in effect for both the mountains and the lowlands on Sunday afternoon. Our winds and dry conditions will continue on Monday so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday. An approaching upper level storm system will give us even stronger winds on Tuesday, though a slight uptick in moisture may keep western areas out of Red Flag conditions. Areas to the east will likely reach Red Flag criteria. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LASTING THROUGH TUESDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY For Sunday we will see wide-spread windy conditions with very low min RH`s, and therefore a Red Flag Warning is in effect for both the mountains and the lowlands on Sunday afternoon. Our winds and dry conditions will continue on Monday so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday. An approaching upper level storm system will give us even stronger winds on Tuesday, though a slight uptick in moisture may keep western areas out of Red Flag conditions. Areas to the east will likely reach Red Flag criteria. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts to 45-50 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8- 15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 25-40 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Southeast Harford, Northwest Harford, Northern Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick MD, Washington and Cecil Counties. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy