Outdoor dining preparations underway in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Northampton is getting ready to open outdoor dining in the downtown area.

According to the City of Northampton, a parking ban went into effect from 11 p.m. Monday until approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday for DPW crews to complete street sweeping in preparation for outdoor dining. The city closed the following streets for parking:

Main Street in downtown Northampton between Market Street, State Street, and Old South Street

Pleasant Street from Pearl Street to Main Street

Masonic Street from Button Avenue to Main Street

Strong Avenue

Pearl Street

Vehicles parked on the streets designated above between the parking ban will be towed. Concrete barriers will be set up that narrow the roadway to make it safe for restaurants to place tables outside.

