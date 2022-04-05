ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Outdoor dining preparations underway in downtown Northampton

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The City of Northampton is getting ready to open outdoor dining in the downtown area.

House panel extending outdoor dining in $1.6B proposal

According to the City of Northampton, a parking ban went into effect from 11 p.m. Monday until approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday for DPW crews to complete street sweeping in preparation for outdoor dining. The city closed the following streets for parking:

  • Main Street in downtown Northampton between Market Street, State Street, and Old South Street
  • Pleasant Street from Pearl Street to Main Street
  • Masonic Street from Button Avenue to Main Street
  • Strong Avenue
  • Pearl Street

Vehicles parked on the streets designated above between the parking ban will be towed. Concrete barriers will be set up that narrow the roadway to make it safe for restaurants to place tables outside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

