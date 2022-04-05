ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Fan Suggests Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade With The Golden State Warriors: Anthony Davis And Kendrick Nunn For Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, And Two 1st Round Picks

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Davis has struggled mightily this season, his injuries have meant that the Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed for the second time in as many years. Davis recently hit out at his critics explaining that his injuries are not small or easy to deal with. The way things are going, there...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 18

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kevin Love
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New York Knicks#The Golden State Warriors#Steph Klay#Cavs
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Eligible For A 2 Year, $97 Million Extension With The Lakers: LeBron Could Be In LA Till 2025

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday, as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in yet another disappointing out for them. This is the second season since LeBron has joined the Lakers that the team has missed out on the NBA playoffs entirely. Other than the one championship season, it has not been a very successful stint for LeBron in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Insider Claims Russell Westbrook Didn't Respect Frank Vogel From Day 1: "Frank Said Anybody Who Gets The Rebound Can Bring It Up The Court... Russ Was Like, 'Naw, I’m The Point Guard. Give The Ball To Me. Everybody Run.'"

Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Took A Jab At LeBron James: "You Know When You Get In The Playoffs And You Need To Guard, Name It, Paul George Or LeBron, Well, Not This Year."

During the 2010s era of basketball, the Golden State Warriors had a big rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That rivalry was one of the best sports rivalries in the modern age, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry facing off many times against one another in the Finals. LeBron James failed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Reddit
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Malika Andrews Slams What Matt Barnes Said About Kobe Bryant: "If You're Getting In Someone's Faces And It Doesn't Turn Into Wins Then You're Just Getting In Someone's Face"

Malika Andrews drew a lot of attention recently after she went off on a Matt Barnes take during a recent edition of ESPN's NBA Today. The young analyst was joined by Barnes, Ramona Shelburne, and Kendrick Perkins to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from play-in contention. Barnes compared LeBron...
NBA
theScore

Report: Lakers expected to fire Vogel, keep Pelinka, Rambis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is expected to be relieved of his duties after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager, and special adviser Kurt Rambis are expected to remain in charge in L.A. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets make pair of moves to solidify playoff roster

The Brooklyn Nets have made a pair of roster moves with a mind on the upcoming Play-In and hopefully playoffs. On Thursday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nets are waiving forward James Johnson. That should open up a roster spot to convert rookie Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy