COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police have arrested a woman they say sped away from a traffic stop and led police on a 130-mph chase with her 5-month-old son in the car. The incident started on March 30 on Bullsboro Drive when police tried to pull over a car that had crossed the center line twice, nearly hitting other cars. Police attempted to stop the driver for failure to maintain lane and for not having working tail lights.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO