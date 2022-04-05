Teenage entrepreneur opens dog grooming salon in Kaleva

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m not afraid to admit that I spoil my dog. I’m always on the lookout for high-quality products to make his life as carefree and comfortable as possible. Leo is only a few months shy of adulthood, so I do my best to feed him wholesome food, make sure he’s got a cozy spot to rest, and provide him plenty of time to run around outside. Giving him a great life is a priority, and that extends to his grooming. That’s why I am always on the lookout for useful products to give Leo his brightest shine — like Grove Collaborative’s Good Fur Waterproof Silicone Brush, which is now one of my go-to dog grooming tools.

PET SERVICES ・ 17 DAYS AGO