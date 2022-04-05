ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Charges: Agitated Blue Earth County inmate destroyed scanner worth $14K

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly destroyed a fingerprint scanner at the jail. Steven Paul Pfeffer, 38, was charged with...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Blue Earth County Jail makes changes to combat staffing shortage

On Monday, students and staff at Fairmont High School took a chilly swim to support Special Olympics Minnesota. Mankato City Council has voted to join cities and counties across Minnesota in declaring a climate crisis and asking state and federal governments to help address it. New Ulm superintendent issues apology...
MANKATO, MN
22 WSBT

Apparent overdose in Kosciusko County Jail leads to inmate charges

An inmate in the Kosciusko County Jail suffered an apparent drug overdose. Jail officers used Narcan to revive the inmate. After reviving the inmate, he gave a description of another inmate that had given him the fentanyl. Jail officers identified Franklin Dean Hibshman, Jr. He is currently in Kosciusko County...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Southern Minnesota News

Law enforcement responds to Blue Earth County Jail disturbance

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance Monday night at the Blue Earth County Jail. A press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office didn’t offer any additional information about the incident, but KEYC News Now reports that “eight to nine inmates reportedly barricaded themselves with tables and made makeshift weapons.”
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Inmate mistakenly released

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's office said an inmate was released from jail by mistake. At around 11:30 a.m. Monday, 20-year-old Elijah Nehemiah Reed was allowed to leave the Detention Facility. He was in custody on two writs to detain through the Juvenile District Court and a criminal possession of a firearm charge through the Adult District Court.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Blue Earth County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Blue Earth County, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Paul
CBS Minnesota

Father Tells St. Paul Police He Shot Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Broke In, Threatened Her

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning, just hours after another fatal shooting in the capital city. The St. Paul Police Department says the most recent homicide happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue, in the city’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Police were called to the apartment on a report that a man was shot trying to break in. Outside, officers spoke with the shooter. The 56-year-old man said that his daughter’s boyfriend broke kicked in his front door, threatened his daughter, and he shot him....
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Fingerprint Scanner
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy