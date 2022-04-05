ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By editor
 4 days ago
1 This week is National Library Week. Today is National Library Workers Day. SOURCE has been running a Meet the Librarians series. Check it out at this link....

Edward J. Loring, 69

UPTON – Edward J. Loring of Upton died at home on Sunday April 3, 2022. He was the son of the late Lillian M. (Cybulski) Loring and the late Edward F. Loring of Framingham. He is survived by his brother Richard Loring and his wife Kim of Upton, and his sister Linda Loring.
Flyers Lose Season Opener To Newton North 10-8

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High boys lacrosse battled with Newton North High on the road Thursday but in the end the Tigers pulled out the 10-8 win. Framingham is now 0-1 under head coach AJ Mulvey. “It is extremely disappointing. We are a much better team, but we can’t win...
Framingham State Ranked 26th ‘Best Value’ College for 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University has been ranked a top 30 “Best Value College for 2022” in the U.S. by the rankings website College Consensus. The College Consensus methodology aggregates rankings from Forbes, Money, U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Wallethub and Washington Monthly. They also average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges. Those scores combine to create their College Consensus Ranking.
Natick’s Art in Bloom Scheduled For May 14-15

NATICK – Mark your calendar for Natick’s Art in Bloom on May 14 & 15. Natick Garden Club members will artfully design floral arrangements inspired by selected works from the Natick Art Association. The event is sponsored by the Natick Center Cultural District, Natick Art Association and the...
National Weather Service Issues Alert Until 2:30 p.m.

BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston has issued a special alert for thunderstorms in metroWest, especially Framingham, Natick & Marlborough until 2:30 p.m. today, April 9. At 1:08 p.m.EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Framingham, moving northeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail....
MassBay Alum Reaches Her Goals Despite the Pandemic

WELLESLEY – Sarah Garofalo isn’t allowing the COVID pandemic to derail her college education or her dream of working in the marketing and public relations industry. After graduating from Medway High School, Garofalo began college at Framingham State University, but left to join the workforce after a few unsuccessful semesters.
