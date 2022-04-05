5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University has been ranked a top 30 “Best Value College for 2022” in the U.S. by the rankings website College Consensus. The College Consensus methodology aggregates rankings from Forbes, Money, U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Wallethub and Washington Monthly. They also average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges. Those scores combine to create their College Consensus Ranking.

