Everett, MA

Man attempted to fight Massachusetts State Police troopers following police chase in which several cruisers and civilian cars hit, police say

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
A man who led the Massachusetts State Police on a car chase north of Boston Tuesday morning attempted to fight troopers before being tased and taken into custody at an Everett casino, authorities said. Multiple police cruisers and civilian cars were hit during the car chase through Revere, Chelsea...

