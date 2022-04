Hillsong Church began as a modest Assemblies of God church in Australia, and steadily grew to locations in over 30 countries boasting 150,000 attendees a week. As Hillsong increased in size, so did its many controversies. The founder, Frank Houston, left the church after it was revealed he had a history of sexually abusing young boys within the church. His son, Brian Houston, helped conceal this from the proper authorities while taking over for his father.

