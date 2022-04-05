ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

By Daniel Foelber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

The first quarter of 2022 proved to be one of the most volatile quarters in recent U.S. stock market history as inflation issues combined with valuation concerns, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain constraints.

Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq Composite , and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020.

Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla , losing to the market. However, even Tesla didn't match the gains of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) , which was one of the few unprofitable growth stocks that are not only beating the Nasdaq Composite year to date (YTD) but are actually up on the year. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXNrX_0ezqNquN00

Image source: Getty Images.

Room to run

ChargePoint is all-in on the need for charging. The company is in the business of selling EV charging ports to residential, commercial, and fleet customers. Even as EVs improve and the 300-mile-plus range becomes the industry standard , ChargePoint still believes there is a lack of charging stations, especially in the U.S., to satisfy decades of increased EV adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZDQD_0ezqNquN00

Image source: Statista.

ChargePoint isn't alone in its assessment. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $7.5 billion in charging infrastructure funding. But ChargePoint doesn't expect these benefits to kick in till calendar year 2023 (which is essentially its fiscal 2024). ChargePoint expects the funding to last for five years.

Even without that support, ChargePoint is guiding for fiscal 2023 revenue growth of 96% compared to fiscal 2022's year-over-year revenue growth of 65%. The fact that ChargePoint is expecting revenue to nearly double during a year when the EV industry, as a whole, is facing a lot of challenges is a testament to widespread optimism toward the need for more charging.

Situational awareness

ChargePoint reported its exceptional results and upbeat guidance during a time when the broader market was tumbling, volatility was high, and Wall Street seemed less interested in fundamentals and more focused on fear.

When the market keeps climbing higher, oftentimes, you'll see a company report mediocre or even poor results and guidance, but the stock will keep going up anyway. The reverse is true during corrections and bear markets, during which companies can report excellent results and guidance and see their stock price change very little. In this vein, investors can effectively get those good results and guidance for "free" -- so to speak. That seems to be the case for ChargePoint stock, which is now up 37% in the past month as investor optimism picks up, and folks seem to realize just how exceptional the business is performing right now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azRWc_0ezqNquN00

CHPT data by YCharts .

Growth at warp speed

The EV charging industry is highly competitive. But ChargePoint separates itself from the crowd by being one of the most aggressive spenders out there. Its strategy isn't based on profitability but rather on building as many ports as possible and landing big customers early so that they will be lifelong partners with ChargePoint.

The company already considers over 50% of Fortune 500 companies its customers. ChargePoint believes that companies of that size prefer to work with one partner and that if ChargePoint has the largest network and provides the best value, it can grow its business with these companies as they seek more charging port benefits from their employees and customers.

High risk, high reward

Despite its potential, ChargePoint is a risky investment because it isn't profitable and is betting on an unproven industry. But for investors that believe in EV adoption and the need for charging, ChargePoint stands out as the best option in the space .

10 stocks we like better than ChargePoint Holdings Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Daniel Foelber owns ChargePoint Holdings Inc. and has the following options: long April 2022 $805 puts on Tesla, long April 2022 $855 puts on Tesla, long May 2022 $705 puts on Tesla, short April 2022 $15 calls on ChargePoint Holdings Inc., short April 2022 $800 puts on Tesla, short April 2022 $850 puts on Tesla, and short May 2022 $700 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nio Inc. and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nasdaq Composite#Growth Stocks#Vehicles#Chargepoint Holdings#Chpt#Evs
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

Discount retailer Dollar General could attract even more customers in a recession. Easterly Government Properties has a rock-solid business and offers an attractive dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug sales should rise even with an economic downturn. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Thinks This Investing Strategy Could Even Make a Monkey Rich

Warren Buffett views investing in stocks as a "positive-sum game." He believes that a diversified portfolio of stocks held long enough will make any investor a lot of money. One test of Buffett's "monkey strategy" shows that the legendary investor just might be right. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
175K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy