Area Libraries Offer Activities for All Ages During Library Week

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.) • Tech Take-Apart for ages 10 and older will be held on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Deconstruct old tech devices to see how they work. All equipment will be provided by the library. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO