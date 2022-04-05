ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox, two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto agree to minors deal worth up to $4.2M

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
The White Sox will turn to Johnny Cueto in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox suffered a brutal blow to their starting rotation earlier this week when it was reported that two-time All-Star Lance Lynn would be out for at least four weeks with a knee injury. The team is looking to help ease the loss of Lynn with the signing of a fellow two-time All-Star to a minor-league contract.

Cueto spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds from 2008 until he was traded to the Kansas City Royals in July 2015. Cueto was limited to just 11 starts in 2013 due to a variety of injuries, but sandwiched that season with his two best campaigns in Cincinnati in 2012 and 2014.

The 36-year-old went 19-9 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in 217 innings pitched, while finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2012, and won a career-high 20 games (with nine losses) in 2014. Cueto also posted career bests in ERA (2.25), WHIP (0.96), strikeouts (league-leading 242) and innings pitched (league-leading 243 2/3) in 2014 while earning his first All-Star nod and finishing as the NL Cy Young award runner-up.

After his trade to Kansas City, Cueto helped the Royals win their first World Series in 30 years in 2015 by earning a complete-game victory in Game 2 and allowing just one run on two hits and three walks. Cueto signed with the San Francisco Giants in November 2015 and has spent the last six seasons in the Bay Area.

The native of the Dominican Republic earned his other All-Star honor in 2016 in a season where he finished 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and career-high (and league-best) five complete games.

