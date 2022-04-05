History of Florida Street Houses

Buffalo has been plagued by gun violence for years and the number of people killed by guns has been increasing recently. We actually had the highest rate of violent crimes committed with guns in the state. We are losing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and children to this epidemic. It not only affects those who choose that lifestyle, but many innocent bystanders have lost their lives. Families and communities alike are being destroyed by the deadly decisions of just a small percentage of people. In 2021 alone, we lost at least 57 people to gun violence. These Buffalo streets had the most shootings in 2021 - both with fatalities and injuries.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO