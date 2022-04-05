ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Man Wanted For Robbing Woman While Putting Child Inside Car In Commack

By Kathy Reakes
 1 day ago
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed a woman in Commack. Video Credit: Suffolk CountyPolice

Police are asking the public for assistance identifying a man who allegedly robbed a woman while she was putting her child inside a car on Long Island.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the parking lot of Michael's in Commack. (See video above.)

The man struck the woman in the head from behind while she was putting her 2-year-old daughter in her car, Suffolk County Police said.

He then pulled out what appeared to be a gun and ordered the woman into the backseat. The man took the victim’s cellphone and demanded her keys, police said.

The woman pressed the panic button on the key fob and the man fled, taking the woman’s phone, police added.

The man is described as being Hispanic, 6-feet, and approximately 50 years old.

He was wearing a green sweater and a mask over the bottom of his face.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or the police department at 631-852-6308.

