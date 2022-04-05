ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Benefits of kids playing outside

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgiaT_0ezqIL1P00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With warmer weather finally coming around, it’s a good idea to get your kids outdoors and under the sun.

What are the four main benefits?

According to Dr. Laura Waters, there are four main benefits to having your children spend time outdoors. One of the main benefits is that children are healthier when they spend time outdoors.

“Obviously they are going to spend less time sitting,” said Dr. Waters. “They are going to be more active in their play which is going to reduce their chance for childhood obesity. It also helps to improve gross motor development.”

Children who play outside also have an improved mental health state. Children who spend more time outside tend to have less stress. It can help children who are diagnosed with ADHD.

Voters across Missouri will be heading to the polls

This leads to the next benefit: better behaved.

“So, if kids are focusing better that can actually reduce the symptoms of ADHD,” said Dr. Waters. “They have improved impulse control. Kids who play outside also tend to be more creative and able to use their imagination.”

Being outside has been shown to reduce ADHD symptoms in children which leads to children being more engaged in learning at school.

Getting your kids outside

“One of the great things about being in this area is that there are several parks and trails,” said Dr. Waters. “Teams sports is a great way for not only team building but it’s a great way to get them active.”

  • Infants should have at least 30 minutes of active playtime
  • Toddlers should have at least three hours of active playtime
  • Preschoolers should have at least three hours including one hour of rigorous activity

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Authorities investigating after missing Springfield man’s remains discovered in suspected homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active homicide investigation after the remains of a man who’d been reported missing were found earlier Wednesday. Dan Myers, 51, was first reported missing from the Springfield area on March 22. His remains were discovered on Farm Road 167 in the early afternoon. One person has […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
StatelineKids

Play Stateline Kids Spring Bingo 2022

It’s that time of year again! Stateline Kids Spring Bingo is here! This year, we’ve included a lot of outdoor activities on our Bingo card. Many are free or inexpensive to do! We’ve also included some fun local Springtime activities. If you get Bingo, send your completed...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
NWI.com

Benefit for kids with cancer a 'hair-raising' experience

MERRILLVILLE — Several people left Operating Engineers Local 150 hall with less hair than when they entered. But it was for a good cause. Among the “skin-heads” at the 10th annual St. Baldrick’s event for the NICK Foundation were Miki Hajvert of Merrillville and her son Jack, both supporting the childhood cancer benefit for nine years.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
yankodesign.com

TOYNIA Toybox lets kids play independently and teach them how to organize

Only parents of young kids will know the challenge of having an organized home. No, we’re not just talking about the need for an organized playroom but the whole house. Toys are everywhere, whether in the living room, bedroom, kitchen, or even the bathroom. Young kids can be a...
KIDS
Great Bend Post

Radiothon benefitting Kans for Kids ready to roll Friday

The Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Radiothon is Friday, March 25 meaning it is time once again to raise funds for the nonprofit based in Hoisington. Every Eagle Radio station in Great Bend will air the radiothon, presented by Comfort Pro, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Listeners will hear stories from children and families that Kans for Kids has reached out to in their time of need.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Infants#Impulse#Stress#Childhood Obesity#Adhd
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Police locate 14-year-old Sebastian Whitham

UPDATE — Ozark Police Department has safely located Whitham. OZARK, Mo.– A 14-year-old from Ozark, Sebastian Whitham, has been reported missing. Whitham was last seen in the 1200 block of North 10th Ave. in Ozark at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Whitham is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet […]
OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KOLR10 News

Missing Springfield woman found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman missing from Springfield has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department. Kesley L. Marquez left her residence on foot without her required medication on April 5, but was located safe on April 8.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Crime Traveler– The self-abduction of Tim Carpenter

Carpenter was married and had two teenage daughters at the time of his disappearance. He was also the founder of Christian Publishers Outlet and owner of Heir Press. Reports say Carpenter failed to return home after a late-night visit at his Heir Press offices on South Campbell. Family members called authorities to report Carpenter missing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two-year-old making tremendous recovery after inhaling rock

A two-year-old boy from Ozark is making remarkable progress after suffering complications from inhaling a rock.  Caleb and Savannah Slater said their son, Ryker, inhaled the rock a little more than two weeks ago while at daycare. The rock, they said, settled above Ryker’s right lung. “They said that his heart stopped for four minutes and […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy