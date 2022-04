Rising input costs are the bitter fruit facing local fruit and vegetable farmers for the 2022 growing season. "The rising prices of inputs from fertilizer to crop protection materials are of significant concern to all growers for this season," Clemson Extension Horticultural Agent for Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties Rob Last said. "Due to supply and distribution issues, certain products are over three times the cost of last year."

