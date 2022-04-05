ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed with box cutter in NYC subway station: cops

By Tina Moore, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A man was stabbed with a box cutter during a squabble inside a Lower Manhattan subway station early Tuesday, cops and police sources said.

The victim, said to be in his 40s, was arguing with another man on a northbound 4 train, cops said.

When both men got off the train at Wall Street around 6:10 a.m., the assailant attacked his fellow straphanger with a box cutter on the staircase, according to cops and the sources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asaMt_0ezqG5cw00
The victim was arguing with another man who then stabbed him with a boxcutter after they got off the train.Robert Mecea https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gR7Y0_0ezqG5cw00 The victim was said to be arguing with his attacker on a northbound 4 train.Robert Mecea https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxO6E_0ezqG5cw00
Police say the suspect attacked the man with a box cutter on the subway station staircase.Robert Mecea

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were still looking for the attacker later in the morning.

The nature of the dispute was unclear.

The incident comes about a week after an ex-cop was slashed by an attacker who first spat at him and his wife at the same station, according to police.

