Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 01:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 AM EDT, Trained weather spotters and an NWS employee reported an ice jam near Donnelly Island and Donnelly Brook along the Aroostook River causing minor flooding upstream. Gardner Creek Road over Gardener Creek is flooded with water rising. - Areas near Gardner Creek and the Aroostook River upstream of the jam are the most likely places to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Gardner Brook and Aroostook River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Castle Hill and Wade. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO