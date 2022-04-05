ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director of ‘Drive My Car’ surprised by Oscar, popularity

By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
KSNT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi says he was surprised by the international popularity of his Oscar-winning film “Drive My Car,” but attributes it to the universality of the short story by Haruki Murakami on which it is based. The movie centers on an actor...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Drive My Car should win the best picture Oscar

Two years ago, accepting the first best picture Oscar for a foreign-language film, for Parasite, Bong Joon-ho said: “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” If Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car – definitely amazing – becomes the second foreign-language victor, that means Oscar voters will have vaulted multiple barriers: not just the film’s own English subtitles, but the various Japanese, Mandarin, Korean and Korean sign language ones its main character, widowed theatre director Yûsuke, uses in his experimental multilingual stage productions.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring from Ben Affleck: 'My Lucky Color'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, and the gorgeous ring he picked out for her appears to have extra special meaning!. The music superstar shared her engagement news in her On the JLo newsletter on Friday — complete with a video of her green stone, set on a silver band. In a previous newsletter, Lopez went into detail about how the color has a special meaning to her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruki Murakami
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive My Car#Film Director#Ap#Japanese#Academy Award
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Drive My Car’ Ending, Explained

Japanese drama Drive My Car has been nominated for four Oscars this year, including Best Film, Best Director for Ryusuke Hamaguche, Best International Feature, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film, adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story “Drive My Car,” stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yusuke Kafuku, a theater director grieving the loss of his child and wife. When Yusuke arrives at a theater festival in Hiroshima to direct a production of Uncle Vanya, he’s given a driver to transport him wherever he needs to go, the result of him having glaucoma as well as a DUI conviction. Reluctant to accept this service, he eventually forms a bond with the woman, Misaki (Toko Miura), who chauffeurs him around the city in a red Saab.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Eiko Ishibashi and the melodies that carry 'Drive My Car'

Whether director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" brings home the Oscar in one of the four categories it's nominated for on Sunday (Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay), it's a success by almost any measure. First and foremost, it's the only Japanese film to be nominated for Best Picture. And in the era of streaming and relentlessly loud superhero blockbusters, "Drive My Car" served as an oasis in 2021 and 2022: a hushed, contemplative film that meditates on Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," the purr of a Saab 900 Turbo and the tumult of film auteur John Cassavetes, all while keeping its audience enrapt for its entire three-hour duration. The film even topped the year-end list of former president Barack Obama.
MOVIES
The Week

Drive My Car and the case against superficial relatability

It's a common enough question, and one we often answer with a story of our own. It was good — it was like that time I ... Or: It wasn't realistic, which I know because when I ... Writers are often advised to write what they know, and as readers and viewers we often gravitate toward what we know, too, choosing novels set in places we've visited or shows with characters who remind us of ourselves. Who hasn't loved a breakup album while going through a breakup?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Vox

One Good Thing: The movie you have to see if you loved Drive My Car

Drive My Car, written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is the stealth awards powerhouse of the year, an unusual berth for a long, quiet Japanese drama but certainly a deserving one. But if you were standing in line or sitting at a bar during a fall film festival in 2021, you might have found yourself in an unusual conversation: Which Hamaguchi film did you prefer?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Poll: Younger Audiences Would Like the Popular Oscar

One year after its lowest-rated telecast ever, the Academy is looking for ways to bring viewers back — and entice younger audiences to watch. A THR/Morning Consult poll of adults 18-34 is shedding light on what that age group really wants. The Academy’s choice to pretape eight categories sparked controversy but may prove popular among younger viewers, with 66 percent reporting that the top awards — best actor, actress, director and picture — are a major reason to tune in. Watching an artist they like perform was another major reason for 46 percent, while 39 percent listed red carpet fashion as...
MOVIES
Variety

Lucid Motors Drives to Oscars as Many Car Advertisers Stay Away

Click here to read the full article. One of the automobile sector’s newest players is making a big bet on the Oscars at a time when many other car manufacturers are staying away from the glitzy event. Lucid Motors, a manufacturer of luxury electric vehicles that believes it can compete with traditional auto companies like Mercedes-Benz, has typically spent most of its TV-advertising money for  around sports and news programming. On Sunday, it will sponsor the Oscars, an entertainment program, for the first time, part of a bid to get its name out to a broader audience. Disney’s ABC has been...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Oscar Nominations 2022: From ‘The Power of the Dog’ to ‘Drive My Car,’ See the Full List

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: 7:00am ET on Sunday March 27 Since the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced February 8, the Oscar race has evolved considerably. Back then it seemed like Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” was the overwhelming frontrunner. But in the time since, “CODA” has surged dramatically, following rival streamer Apple TV+ going old school and screening the film frequently and judiciously for Academy voting members. IndieWire’s Editor-at-Large and awards expert Anne Thompson released her full list of predictions for the Oscar winners on Thursday, and she believes “CODA” will win best picture,...
MOVIES
KSNT

Rabih Alameddine wins PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Rabih Alameddine’s “The Wrong End of the Telescope,” a novel written in the second person about a transgender doctor named Mina who works in a refugee camp for Syrians, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. “This novel explores the complexities of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy