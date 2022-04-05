Director of ‘Drive My Car’ surprised by Oscar, popularity

Whether director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" brings home the Oscar in one of the four categories it's nominated for on Sunday (Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film and Adapted Screenplay), it's a success by almost any measure. First and foremost, it's the only Japanese film to be nominated for Best Picture. And in the era of streaming and relentlessly loud superhero blockbusters, "Drive My Car" served as an oasis in 2021 and 2022: a hushed, contemplative film that meditates on Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," the purr of a Saab 900 Turbo and the tumult of film auteur John Cassavetes, all while keeping its audience enrapt for its entire three-hour duration. The film even topped the year-end list of former president Barack Obama.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO