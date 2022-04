A 100-year-old cultural heritage site in Canada will be demolished later this year because it now poses a safety risk to mountaineers. The culprit? Climate change. Abbot Pass Hut is a rustic cabin located nearly 10,000 feet above sea level on the border of Alberta and British Columbia in Canada’s Rocky Mountains. The hut was constructed by Swiss mountaineers in 1922 and for nearly a century was used as a refuge by mountain climbers scaling the challenging peaks that rise around it. The stone building was listed as a national historic site in 1992 and is the second-highest permanent structure in Canada.

