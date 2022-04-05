ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Corn And Soybean Producers Turning To Options In A High Volatility Environment

By CME Group
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

AT-A-GLANCE

  • Short-dated new crop options help farmers manage risk around USDA reports or other market-moving events with a lower premium
  • Geopolitical events have introduced new risks for producers in 2022

Grain market participants are used to unpredictability and risk, but 2022 has brought to the forefront a confluence of risks few have seen.

Last year farmers and end-users were beset by several challenges: supply-chain struggles due to the pandemic, high input prices, inflation, plus a dry fall during U.S. winter wheat planting and droughts in Brazil and Argentina’s crop regions. Lackluster global grain harvests prompted some importing countries to secure additional supplies to ensure adequate food reserves.

Scan the above QR code for more expert analysis of market events and trends driving opportunities today!

The war in Ukraine has added a deeper dimension to global food worries. Known as the breadbasket of Europe, the region is responsible for 25% of wheat exports, along with some corn and oilseed exports. A large percentage of global fertilizer supplies originates from the region, too. Energy prices have risen since the invasion.

The conflict has affected Black Sea exports, limiting the supply source that goes to price conscious buyers such as Egypt and the Middle East, says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX Financial. The loss of supply pushed the U.N. Food Price Index to record levels.

Market volatility has increased substantially, says John Georgy, chief financial officer for Allendale, Inc., pointing out limit and expanded limit moves in both corn and wheat. Even with the high crop prices, the number one concern among his clients is taming higher input costs.

Real Shortages

Doug Kirk of Terra Plana Family Farms, which operates 8,500 acres in central Illinois, says the war has amplified the variety of risks farmers face., including potential input supply shortages such as fertilizer and chemicals.

“I don't like to act like the sky is falling… but in my career, I don't think any of these challenges has been so extreme,” says Kirk, who’s been farming for more than 20 years.

Kirk’s fertilizer needs for 2022 are locked in, but he thinks the crop-input shortage will be most acute in yield enhancement products. His worry is for 2023, even though that’s a year away.

Supply, Demand Outlooks

Corn and soybean prices reached 10-year highs and wheat prices were just off all-time highs in March, so U.S. spring planting season presents both opportunities and risks for farmers, Suderman says. All spring-planted crops will be competing for acres, especially with Ukraine’s spring planting in doubt. Both he and Georgy expect slightly lower corn acres versus last year, with higher soybean and modest increases in wheat acreage.

Suderman says with global stocks snug for all three food crops, importers are stepping up purchases to ensure coverage. India and Australia are currently covering global wheat demand, but he says corn and soybean sales are about twice the normal weekly pace for this time of year.

But with South American soybean supplies tight, there’s already fears supplies might run out ahead of the U.S. fall harvest. The Black Sea situation could bring more urgency to the corn market. “That will tighten up supply in the world market over the coming 12-18 months,” Suderman says.

Managing Risks

Kirk says recent events changed his outlook for 2022. He’s delayed sales targets by a couple of months or reduced the percentages he normally wants to have booked by certain dates. “It's unusual but likely that at harvest we will have very little cash corn or soy sold and instead we will have floors in place with OTCs or options,” he says.

Doug Kirk operates 8,500 acres in central Illinois. “I don't like to act like the sky is falling… but in my career, I don't think any of these challenges has been so extreme.”

Short-dated new crop options are a big part of his risk management approach. Ahead of the March 31 USDA prospective plantings and grain stocks report he added to those positions. “We are using short-dated new crop options to cover the margin risk on some of the marginable options positions we are using in the deferred months,” he says, adding that “there's no way we can grow enough of everything to solve the problem this year.”

Georgy says his clients are also using shorter-dated options, too, especially for corn and soybeans around USDA reports. With so much uncertainty around, option premiums are high leading to more participants utilizing short term options to help reduce cost. Shorter-dated options offer his clients a way to protect bushels by locking in options closer to current prices while using strategies to mitigate margin risk.

“You know exactly what you’re going to spend,” Georgy says, mentioning that the higher volatility makes it worthwhile to put on option trades.

Read more about short-dated new crop options

So far Kirk is sticking with his crop-rotation plan to seed more soybean acres this year, but he’s leaving open the possibility to shift a few more acres to corn, depending how markets react to news.

Short-dated new crop options are giving him flexibility at a time where costs are high and room for error is low. “We are actively managing our cash position at an intensity that we've not had to do for some time. Short-dated options give us insurance against a sudden price change that protects our cash position at a relatively low cost,” Kirk says.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

China turns to U.S. corn as war Puts Ukraine supplies at risk

China is ramping up corn purchases from the U.S. as Russia's invasion of Ukraine snarls grain exports and puts spring plantings in doubt. The world's top importer scooped up 200,000 metric tons of corn last week for shipment in the season beginning Sept. 1, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed Thursday, the most since December. While China was only the fourth-largest buyer for the week, the sale was notable since the Asian country had been purchasing supplies from Ukraine. China was also the leading buyer of U.S. soybeans, picking up more than 800,000 tons.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Agriculture Online

Soybeans rise for third session on strong demand; wheat, corn ease

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, with signs of strong export demand for U.S. cargoes supporting prices, even as the South American harvest peaked. Wheat and corn eased although expectations of a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict raised concerns over global supplies,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rebounds on Black Sea supply worries; corn, soybeans rise 1%

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday for a second session in three, as the Russia-Ukraine war and dry weather in parts of the U.S. grain belt raised concerns over global supplies. Corn and soybeans climbed about 1% each. “Wheat prices have declined since hitting their peak...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn fall as traders assess Ukraine crisis; soybeans rise

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures fell on Monday on hopes supply from the Black Sea region could normalize as Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks following Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. Soybean futures rose on Argentina's...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Price Index#Inflation#Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Delta-8 THC Vs Delta-9 THC

This article by Erin Hiatt was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. As a cannabis consumer you’ve probably experienced that “high,” a feeling of euphoria or intoxication, thanks in no small part to a cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. However, there is a new cannabinoid gaining market share and steam with consumers, and that is Delta-8 THC. Learn about key differences between these cannabis compounds.
CANCER
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy