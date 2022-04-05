ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lanc. Uber driver convicted for threatening passenger with gun

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQSQ4_0ezqEDX500

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster Uber driver has been convicted of aggravated assault and two other charges of simple assault after threatening a passenger with a firearm.

In August 2020, Lorenzo Lee Plauger, 28, was driving an individual when he pulled into an alleyway near E. Mifflin Street and locked the doors of the vehicle. He then revealed a black handgun, pointed it at the victim’s head, and said, “give me all your money you got.”

The victim was able to grab the gun and fight it out of Plauger’s hand. The gun fell between the car seat and the driver’s door. Despite Plauger hitting the victim, the individual was able to escape.

Police were dispatched to S. Franklin Street where they found the victim waiting. Plauger fled the scene, but through the victim’s report of the incident and his Uber profile, the police were able to identify his name and vehicle.

The jury in Plaugre’s trial returned its verdict on March 23 this year following a two-day trial. He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, but his sentencing is at a later date.

Mother charged in Chambersburg infant’s death

Plauger was charged with Robbery but was found not guilty of the charge by jury. He was however found guilty of Aggravated Assault, which is a second-degree felony and will prevent him from carrying, purchasing, or possessing firearms in the future.

