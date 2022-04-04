ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Softball Hosts Tigers in Crucial GAC Mid-Week Game

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARKADELPHIA, Ark. – After stealing a game from the GAC's top team in Southern Arkansas, Henderson State gears up for a massive mid-week conference bout against Ouachita Baptist that could have massive postseason implications with both teams vying for that coveted eighth spot. First pitch at Dee White Field is scheduled...

