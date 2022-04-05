ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 11.5% to $0.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares rose 9.31% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.2 million.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock increased by 5.45% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock increased by 4.61% to $330.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 billion.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 3.78% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $266.8 million.

Losers

  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares decreased by 5.4% to $1.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock decreased by 4.35% to $6.38.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 3.9% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) stock decreased by 3.18% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

